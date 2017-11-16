Leuer (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, James Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Leuer was set to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, but his ankle ended up flaring up prior to tip-off. The Pistons may elect to be extra cautious with Leuer to avoid another setback, but they should provide an official update on his status for Friday's game in Indiana following morning shootaround.

