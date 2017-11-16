Pistons' Jon Leuer: Not practicing Thursday
Leuer (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, James Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Leuer was set to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, but his ankle ended up flaring up prior to tip-off. The Pistons may elect to be extra cautious with Leuer to avoid another setback, but they should provide an official update on his status for Friday's game in Indiana following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...