Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle injury
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled for 2-to-4 weeks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer received a second opinion on his sprained left ankle Thursday in Indianapolis, and the power forward will spent at least the next two weeks rehabbing the injury after having already missed the last 12 games. Anthony Tolliver will continue to see majority of the power forward minutes off the bench in Leuer's absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Needs second opinion on ankle•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out again Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will remain out Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Shoots around Saturday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out once again Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Absent from shootaround Friday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.