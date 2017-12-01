Leuer (ankle) has been ruled for 2-to-4 weeks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Leuer received a second opinion on his sprained left ankle Thursday in Indianapolis, and the power forward will spent at least the next two weeks rehabbing the injury after having already missed the last 12 games. Anthony Tolliver will continue to see majority of the power forward minutes off the bench in Leuer's absence.