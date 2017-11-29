Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out again Wednesday vs. Suns
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer's severely sprained ankle is still giving him some discomfort and the Pistons haven't updated any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Leuer's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Wizards, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for now.
