Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out once again Friday
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Friday will mark the 10th straight absence for Leuer, who continues to nurse an ankle injury. He was held out of shootaround, which implies that he isn't overly close to a return. That said, the Wisconsin product should still be considered questionable for Monday's game in Boston.
