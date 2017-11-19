Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out Sunday vs. Timberwolves
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer continues to work back from a sprained left ankle, with Sunday marking his eighth straight absence. The Pistons are actually slated to have Leuer undergo another MRI in the near future as well just to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand, which is at least somewhat concerning. Look for another update once those test results are revealed and at this point, Leuer also seems highly unlikely to be ready for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers.
