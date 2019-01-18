Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out with illness
Leuer is listed as out for Friday's game against the Heat due to an illness.
The specifics of Leuer's illness are unknown at this time, but his absence shouldn't have too large of an impact on the team's rotation. Stanley Johnson or Zaza Pachulia could see more run in the frontcourt with Leuer out, however.
