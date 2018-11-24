Pistons' Jon Leuer: Plays four minutes in Friday's win
Leuer saw four minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime win against the Rockets.
Leuer committed two fouls and didn't record any other stats in this one. He has appeared in eight of 16 games thus far this season, including seven of nine here in November. With that being said, Leuer has earned double-digit minutes only twice and thus can safely be left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...