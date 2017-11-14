Pistons' Jon Leuer: Practicing Tuesday
Leuer (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice but remains questionable to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer will likely have to test out the ankle injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround before a decision is made on his status for the Pistons' game in Milwaukee. Leuer has missed the last five games with the ankle sprain, with Anthony Tolliver seeing additional minutes at power forward as a result.
