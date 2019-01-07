Pistons' Jon Leuer: Probable Monday
Leuer is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee soreness.
Leuer evidently is feeling some soreness coming off Saturday's game against Utah, although he's expected to take the court for Detroit's upcoming contest. Assuming he's cleared to play, Leuer won't be an enticing play for fantasy owners, scoring just two points over his previous two matchups.
