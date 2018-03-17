Pistons' Jon Leuer: Progresses to shooting
Leuer was seen taking light jump shots following a team shootaround, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is the first word of Leuer's progression following his season-ending ankle surgery, which occurred in mid-January. Prior to the injury, Leuer had appeared in eight games, posting 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.0 minutes. He'll presumably have the same role next season, though the team has changed a bit with Blake Griffin now on the team and Tobias Harris in LA.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Gets another ankle injection•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Could require surgery on ankle•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Timetable updated to 3-to-5 weeks•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Needs second opinion on ankle•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...