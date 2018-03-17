Leuer was seen taking light jump shots following a team shootaround, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

This is the first word of Leuer's progression following his season-ending ankle surgery, which occurred in mid-January. Prior to the injury, Leuer had appeared in eight games, posting 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.0 minutes. He'll presumably have the same role next season, though the team has changed a bit with Blake Griffin now on the team and Tobias Harris in LA.