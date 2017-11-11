Pistons' Jon Leuer: 'Questionable at best' Sunday vs. Heat
Leuer (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday against Miami, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer has already missed the last four games, and at this point it doesn't appear as though the Pistons are expecting to have him back Sunday, as coach Stan Van Gundy called the Wisconsin product "questionable at best." Even so, look for an update on Leuer's status following Sunday's shootaround.
