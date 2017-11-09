Pistons' Jon Leuer: Questionable-to-doubtful against Hawks
Leuer (ankle) is questionable-to-doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Leuer has missed three straight games after spraining his ankle against the Lakers. The 28-year-old is shooting a career-low field-goal percentage (41.7) through eight games this season. If he's unable to play Friday, expect Anthony Tolliver and Boban Marjanovic to split Leuer's missed minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Suffers sprained ankle, X-ray returns negative•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...