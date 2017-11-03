Pistons' Jon Leuer: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
As expected, Leuer will sit out Friday after spraining his ankle during Tuesday's game against the Lakers. The Wisconsin product, who did not practice Thursday, is being preemptively listed as doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Kings.
