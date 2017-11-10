Pistons' Jon Leuer: Ruled out Friday
Leuer (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
It will be the fourth straight absence for Leuer, who continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. With Stanley Johnson (hip) also out, the Pistons will be a bit shorthanded at forward, meaning Anthony Tolliver, Eric Moreland, Reggie Bullock and perhaps Henry Ellenson could see increased run. Consider Leuer optimistically questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...