Leuer (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for Leuer, who continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. With Stanley Johnson (hip) also out, the Pistons will be a bit shorthanded at forward, meaning Anthony Tolliver, Eric Moreland, Reggie Bullock and perhaps Henry Ellenson could see increased run. Consider Leuer optimistically questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.