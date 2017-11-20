Leuer (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Leuer reportedly underwent an MRI on Monday, though the results of it have yet to be released and he'll once again remain on the sidelines. Until those results are provided, considered Leuer day-to-day moving forward, with his next opportunity to play coming on Friday against the Thunder.

