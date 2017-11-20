Pistons' Jon Leuer: Ruled out Monday vs. Cavaliers
Leuer (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer reportedly underwent an MRI on Monday, though the results of it have yet to be released and he'll once again remain on the sidelines. Until those results are provided, considered Leuer day-to-day moving forward, with his next opportunity to play coming on Friday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.