Leuer "did some shooting" Saturday, though remains day-to-day with no timetable for a return, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Leuer has appeared in just eight games this season, succumbing to a relatively severe left ankle injury. While it's encouraging to know he shot Saturday, there hasn't been significant enough progress in his recovery to tack on a timetable for a return.

