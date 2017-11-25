Pistons' Jon Leuer: Shoots around Saturday
Leuer "did some shooting" Saturday, though remains day-to-day with no timetable for a return, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Leuer has appeared in just eight games this season, succumbing to a relatively severe left ankle injury. While it's encouraging to know he shot Saturday, there hasn't been significant enough progress in his recovery to tack on a timetable for a return.
