Pistons' Jon Leuer: Sidelined again Wednesday
Leuer (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Leuer will miss his third straight game Wednesday while dealing with a left ankle sprain. As a result, there should be more minutes available for Anthony Tolliver, while Tobias Harris will likely be asked to handle more power forward duties.
