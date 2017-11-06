Pistons' Jon Leuer: Sits out practice Monday
Leuer (ankle) did not participate in Monday's practice, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer has been held out of back-to-back games while recovering from a sprained left ankle, and the ailment is apparently still persisting. The good news is the Pistons don't play until Wednesday against the Pacers, so he'll have two more days to recover. Consider the Wisconsin product questionable until further notice.
