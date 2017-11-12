Pistons' Jon Leuer: Sitting out Sunday vs. Heat
Leuer (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer continues to deal with a lingering left ankle sprain and will miss a fifth straight game Sunday. With Stanley Johnson (hip) also sidelined, the likes of Anthony Tolliver, Eric Moreland and Reggie Bullock should all see increased roles against the Heat. Leuer's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks.
