Pistons' Jon Leuer: Starting at power forward Friday
Leuer will start at power forward in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Stanley Johnson out of Friday's contest with back tightness, the Pistons will go big with their starting five, shifting Tobias Harris over to small forward and placing Leuer at the four spot. In his only other start this preseason, Leuer played 25 minutes and posted six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at center Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Plays 23 minutes in return from ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Suffers minor ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will be emergency big man off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...