Leuer will start at power forward in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

With Stanley Johnson out of Friday's contest with back tightness, the Pistons will go big with their starting five, shifting Tobias Harris over to small forward and placing Leuer at the four spot. In his only other start this preseason, Leuer played 25 minutes and posted six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.