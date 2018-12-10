Pistons' Jon Leuer: Starting Monday
Leuer is starting Monday's game against Philadelphia, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Leuer will start in place Blake Griffin, who won't play Monday due to rest. With Griffin out Leuer can expect to see heavy minutes Monday, but it's unlikely the big man will hold much value going forward as Griffin's expected to return for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
