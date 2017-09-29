Play

Leuer suffered a minor ankle sprain at Friday's practice, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

It's unclear how Leuer sustained the injury, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. We'll monitor his status over the next few days, but it seems likely that Leuer will be back in action before Wednesday's preseason opener.

