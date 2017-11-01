Leuer suffered a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but a subsequent X-ray came back negative, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

While it appears Leuer avoided anything serious, the ankle sprain still brings his availability into question for Friday's game against the Bucks. His ability to practice the rest of the week will be telling for his eventual status Friday, so continue to monitor Leuer throughout the week. If Leuer misses time, that would likely translate into more minutes for Henry Ellenson and Anthony Tolliver, though guys like Boban Marjanovic or Eric Moreland could see some minor gains as well at center depending on which is active.