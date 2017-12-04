Pistons' Jon Leuer: Timetable updated to 3-to-5 weeks
Leuer is slated to get an injection in his left ankle and his timetable for return has been updated to 3-to-5 weeks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer was originally given a 2-to-4 week timetable for a return, so this merely opens the opportunity for Leuer to potentially miss an extra week of action. With that said, Leuer will likely be targeting a return in early January, so he'll be out for the foreseeable future. Without Leuer, Tobias Harris is getting all the minutes he can handle, with Anthony Tolliver playing a slightly larger role in the frontcourt as well.
