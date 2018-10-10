Leuer (knee) will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the Wizards and see "a few minutes", Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Leuer has been recovering from right knee surgery, and Wednesday will mark his first game action since Oct. 31 last year. Once the regular season arrives, he'll be competing for reserve frontcourt minutes with Henry Ellenson and Zaza Pachulia.

