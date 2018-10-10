Pistons' Jon Leuer: To see 'a few minutes' Wednesday
Leuer (knee) will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the Wizards and see "a few minutes", Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Leuer has been recovering from right knee surgery, and Wednesday will mark his first game action since Oct. 31 last year. Once the regular season arrives, he'll be competing for reserve frontcourt minutes with Henry Ellenson and Zaza Pachulia.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.