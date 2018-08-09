Leuer underwent a procedure Thursday to repair a right medial meniscus injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is the first we've heard of any knee issues for Leuer, who lost nearly all of last year to an ankle injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in January. It's still too early in the process for a firm recovery timetable, but it seems likely that Leuer will be limited when camp opens next month. Two seasons ago, Leuer appeared in 75 games for Detroit, averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.