Pistons' Jon Leuer: Undergoes meniscus procedure
Leuer underwent a procedure Thursday to repair a right medial meniscus injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is the first we've heard of any knee issues for Leuer, who lost nearly all of last year to an ankle injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in January. It's still too early in the process for a firm recovery timetable, but it seems likely that Leuer will be limited when camp opens next month. Two seasons ago, Leuer appeared in 75 games for Detroit, averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Appears in only eight games•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Progresses to shooting•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Gets another ankle injection•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Could require surgery on ankle•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Timetable updated to 3-to-5 weeks•
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...