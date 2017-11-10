Leuer (ankle) is considered unlikely to pay Friday against the Hawks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Leuer has already missed three games with a sprained left ankle, and all signs point to a fourth straight absence Friday, though coach Stan Van Gundy did stop short of ruling Leuer out altogether. Assuming he does sit, expect Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories