Pistons' Jon Leuer: Upgraded to 5-on-5 work
Leuer (knee) took part in some 5-on-5 work Sunday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer had surgery on his knee at the start of August and has been limited throughout training camp and the preseason thus far. However, he made a significant jump in his progress with his return to 5-on-5 work Sunday, which now gives him the potential to be cleared for the start of the regular season. Still, considering the lengthy absence, Leuer could be brought along slowly over the next few weeks, so continue to keep an eye on his participation in practice. Once cleared, Leuer should have a regular role in the rotation with the second unit.
