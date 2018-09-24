Leuer (knee) will be limited to open training camp, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Leuer underwent surgery on his right knee back in early August, and while the procedure was considered minor, he's still working through the latter phases of his recovery. The hope is that the Wisconsin product will be at full strength by the regular season opener, but at Monday's media day, Pistons senior adviser Ed Stefanski confirmed that Leuer is not yet in basketball shape and will use training camp and the preseason to work his way back.