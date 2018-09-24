Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will be limited to start camp
Leuer (knee) will be limited to open training camp, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer underwent surgery on his right knee back in early August, and while the procedure was considered minor, he's still working through the latter phases of his recovery. The hope is that the Wisconsin product will be at full strength by the regular season opener, but at Monday's media day, Pistons senior adviser Ed Stefanski confirmed that Leuer is not yet in basketball shape and will use training camp and the preseason to work his way back.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Expected back for season opener•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Undergoes meniscus procedure•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Appears in only eight games•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Progresses to shooting•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Gets another ankle injection•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...