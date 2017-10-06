Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at center Friday
Leuer will start at center in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
With regular starter Andre Drummond not playing Friday due to a case of pink eye, Leuer will get the start at center in what appears to be a move by head coach Stan Van Gundy to try a starting five with more floor spacing. Leuer played 23 minutes in his return to the floor Wednesday after recovering from an ankle sprain, and he should be in line for another solid dose of minutes Friday.
