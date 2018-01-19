Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will undergo season-ending surgery
Leuer (ankle) will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Leuer hasn't seen the floor since Oct. 31 and coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday that the power forward is not progressing as well as the team thought he would in his recovery. As a result, the only option for Leuer ends up being surgery, which will effectively end his 2017-18 campaign. Leuer still has two years remaining on his four-year deal he signed with the Pistons, so he'll look to return for training camp next year at 100 percent.
