Bone will be an unrestricted free agent, as the Pistons will not extent a qualifying offer to him, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bone was selected by Detroit with the 57th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The guard from the University of Tennessee played in 10 Pistons games and in 31 games with the G League Grand Rapid Drive. Chances are, he'll start off the upcoming season in the G League.