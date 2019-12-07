Bone totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes Wednesday against South Bay.

Another day, another double-double for the University of Tennessee alum, who seems to be a step ahead of most of the G-League competition. In 35.2 minutes per game, Bone's now averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 threes.