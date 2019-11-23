Pistons' Jordan Bone: Called up, available
Bone has been called up from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons are dealing with backcourt injuries, so Bone may need to tak the court. If he does, it would be his third NBA appearance of the season.
