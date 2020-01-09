Bone generated 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's win over Long Island.

Despite struggling with his shot, Bone tallied a double-double and finished with a plus-12net rating. The rookie point guard continues to impress with both his shooting and distribution numbers. On the year, Bone's averaging 18.2 points, 7.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three and 76.3 percent from the line in 32.7 minutes per contest.