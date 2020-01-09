Pistons' Jordan Bone: Double-doubles in win
Bone generated 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's win over Long Island.
Despite struggling with his shot, Bone tallied a double-double and finished with a plus-12net rating. The rookie point guard continues to impress with both his shooting and distribution numbers. On the year, Bone's averaging 18.2 points, 7.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three and 76.3 percent from the line in 32.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...