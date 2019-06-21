The Pistons selected Bone with the 57th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bone, a Tennessee product, averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 boards, and 5.8 assists during his junior season. He will now look to earn a role as point guard depth on the Pistons' roster.

