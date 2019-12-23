Bone totaled 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists and a rebound in 31minutes during Friday's win over the Hustle.

Despite his inability to provide much in the way of counting stats, Bone reach the 20 -point mark yet again and finished with a team-high plus-10 net rating. The Tennessee product's likely been Grand Rapids' best player for most of the season as he's providing 18.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game. When he's on the court, the Drive carry a plus-3.1 average net rating.