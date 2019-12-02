Pistons' Jordan Bone: Explodes for 34 in overtime victory
Bone totaled 34 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's win over Texas.
Bone topped 30 points for the first time this year, helping lead Grand Rapids to an important overtime win. His scoring average continues to tick up as the rookie continues to adapt to the level of professional play. In 10 G-League games this season, the rookie point guard's averaging 18.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 34.5 minutes.
