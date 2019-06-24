Pistons' Jordan Bone: Getting two-way deal from Detroit
Bone intends to sign a two-way contract with the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As a late second-round pick in last week's draft, Bone would face an uphill battle to crack Detroit's opening night roster had he agreed to a traditional contract with limited guaranteed money. The two-way pact will allow Bone to stick within the organization, though most of his opportunities as a rookie are likely to come in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive.
More News
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...