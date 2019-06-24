Bone intends to sign a two-way contract with the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

As a late second-round pick in last week's draft, Bone would face an uphill battle to crack Detroit's opening night roster had he agreed to a traditional contract with limited guaranteed money. The two-way pact will allow Bone to stick within the organization, though most of his opportunities as a rookie are likely to come in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive.