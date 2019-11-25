Pistons' Jordan Bone: Headed to G-League
The Pistons assigned Bone to Grand Rapids Drive on Monday, Rod Beard reports.
Bone will join the Pistons G-League affiliate as he will look to receive extra reps. Considering the rookie guard has compiled just four points in seven minutes of play over the three games that he has played in the NBA, the extended run in the G-League will allow him to see his production increase.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...