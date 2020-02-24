Pistons' Jordan Bone: Leads way in win
Bone supplied 28 points (9-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's win over the Herd.
Bone was excellent in his return to Grand Rapids, leading the team in points and assists and manging a plus-18 net rating on the night. In all likelihood, his most recent G League stint will end quickly as Bone's cracked the Pistons rotation over the recent weeks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...