Bone supplied 28 points (9-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's win over the Herd.

Bone was excellent in his return to Grand Rapids, leading the team in points and assists and manging a plus-18 net rating on the night. In all likelihood, his most recent G League stint will end quickly as Bone's cracked the Pistons rotation over the recent weeks.