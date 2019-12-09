Bone generated 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Although Bone was the only player on Grand Rapids to generate consistent offense, his efforts led to a minus-12 net rating. That aside, Bone's been a revelation for the Pistons' organization as the second-round pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 35.0 minutes in 14 G League games.