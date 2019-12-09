Pistons' Jordan Bone: Leads way with 23 points
Bone generated 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes Sunday against College Park.
Although Bone was the only player on Grand Rapids to generate consistent offense, his efforts led to a minus-12 net rating. That aside, Bone's been a revelation for the Pistons' organization as the second-round pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 35.0 minutes in 14 G League games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...