Pistons' Jordan Bone: Makes return in G League
Bone (knee) played 25 minutes and contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and one rebound Saturday in the G League Grand Rapids Drive's 117-113 loss to Raptors 905.
Bone looks to be healthy again after a sore left knee prevented him from suiting up for the G League affiliate and the Pistons since Dec. 22. Expect the two-way rookie to see most of his action in Grand Rapids moving forward, as Detroit doesn't have a spot for him in the NBA rotation.
