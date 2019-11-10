Pistons' Jordan Bone: Mighty presence in loss
Bone totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in Saturday's G League loss against the Capital City Go-Go.
Bone was a mighty presence all around the floor in Saturday's matchup, as the guard made many statistical contributions including team-high in assists.
