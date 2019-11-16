Bone generated 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Bone, who played a whopping 38 minutes, finished just shy of a double-double while leading the Drive in minutes. He was unable to give much on the defensive end unfortunately and turned the ball over a team-leading five times as well. That aside, Bone's been solid for the Drive and in four G-League games is averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 assist and 2.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes.