Pistons' Jordan Bone: Nears double-double against Swarm
Bone generated 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes Friday against Greensboro.
Bone, who played a whopping 38 minutes, finished just shy of a double-double while leading the Drive in minutes. He was unable to give much on the defensive end unfortunately and turned the ball over a team-leading five times as well. That aside, Bone's been solid for the Drive and in four G-League games is averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 assist and 2.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.