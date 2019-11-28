Pistons' Jordan Bone: Nears double-double
Bone contributed 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's dismantling of the Bayhawks.
Bone returned to his usual point guard duties for the Drive after receiving a brief call-up last weekend. The 57th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft is on the verge of making the Pistons' roster as he's impressed in nine games of action for the team's G-League affiliate. In 34.0 minutes, Bone's contributing 16.8 points, 8.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
