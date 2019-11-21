Pistons' Jordan Bone: Nears triple-double
Bone supplied nine points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.
Bone continued his excellent season, managing to provide a winning spark despite being unable to get his shot going. The second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft is currently ranked second in the G-League in assists and is averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes per game through six contests this season.
