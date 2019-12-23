Pistons' Jordan Bone: Out with knee soreness
Bone has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to left knee soreness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Bone hasn't taken the court since Nov. 23 for the Pistons, so his absence shouldn't cause much of an issue for Detroit. He'll be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...