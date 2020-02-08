Pistons' Jordan Bone: Recalled, available Friday
Bone has been recalled from the G League and is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Bone is one of only nine players available for the Pistons on Friday. In seven appearances for Detroit this season, he's averaging 0.6 points in 3.9 minutes.
