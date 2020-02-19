Play

Bone was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

In the aftermath of the Reggie Jackson buyout, the Pistons have opted to call up Bone. He's appeared in nine games for the Pistons, totaling six points, eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 48 minutes. It's possible he sees some run moving forward as the Pistons transition into a rebuild.

More News
Our Latest Stories